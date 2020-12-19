INDEPENDENCE – After hearing many residents of Prairie Hills watched their online service, the Independence Campus of Prairie Lakes Church (PLC) responded. Prairie Hills Independence (PHI) Life Enrichment Coordinator Molly Lau reached out to PLC a few weeks ago.
“Molly asked about possible PLC gifts for those residents who watch the online services,” said Candy Nardini, communications director for PLC. “She said they really enjoyed the messages. This was a great opportunity for our campus to reach out and do something a little extra for these individuals who have not been able to get out and not have their loved ones in to the facility for nearly nine months.”
Nardini coordinated making up t-shirts and putting them in a bag with a large-print word find book, a small journal and pen, a stuffed PLC bear, and Oreos (for those who could have them.)
“These made a nice ‘we care about you’ gift, and staff as well as residents can know Prairie Lakes Church is praying for them,” said Nardini. “We appreciate these health care workers as well as these residents going through such difficult circumstances.”
“I think the residents felt special knowing that the community is thinking about them during these trying times,” said Sadie Kuennen, community relations coordinator for PHI. “Thank you to Prairie Lakes Church for the t-shirts and goodie bags, the residents loved them!”
“We call ourselves a ‘no matter church,’” said Pastor Matt Rittgers of the Independence Campus. “We like to say that, no matter who you are, where you’ve been, what you’ve done, or even what’s been done to you, we know that God loves you, and we want to be a church where you feel welcome to take steps in your faith towards Jesus. Even though COVID-19 closed our doors for a season, we knew that this God-given mission did not change, so we’ve worked hard to creatively continue to help connect people with God this year.
“It was really exciting that as we held church services online, moved student ministries and small groups to Zoom and other platforms, we continued to see guests from across our region tune in and get connected. One of my favorite stories is that men and women at Prairie Hills Care Facility, who were less able to connect with family and friends this year due to the pandemic, were still able to participate in church by joining us online on Sundays.
“Even when we’re able to return to worshipping together without need of social distancing or masks, we’ll continue to also offer services online to reach those who may be unable to attend in person, or those who are curious to see what church is all about.”