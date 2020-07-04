INDEPENDENCE – Final preparations are coming together for the livestock and static (“building”) projects for the 2020 Buchanan County Fair.
ISU Extension staff and Youth County Council members were at the fairgrounds earlier this week getting a few things squared away.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the 4-H Building will be closed to the general public. Club members have specific times to drop off their projects on Sunday and take them home again Tuesday afternoon.
This year there are 196 Entries in 44 categories under seven classes. The classes are:
- Class A: Animals
- Class B: Creative Arts
- Class C: Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Class D: Family and Consumer Science
- Class E: Personal Development
- Class F: Science, Engineering, and Technology
- Class G: Other – showcase items not included under any of the above classes
Examples of categories include: Animal Science, Crop Production and Plant Science, Conservation, Environment and Sustainability, Safety and Education in Shooting Sports, Entomology, Forestry, Music, Photography, Child Development, Clothing and Fashion, Consumer Management, Food and Nutrition, $10 Meal Challenge, Citizenship, Digital Storytelling, Leadership, Mechanics, Science, Engineering & Technology, Aerospace, and Robotics.
The list shows that not all projects require animals, let alone living on a farm. 4-H and FFA clubs are open to youth from farms and towns.
To get involved with 4-H, contact Joclyn Bushman, county youth coordinator, at jbushman@iastate.edu or 319-334-7161. Visit www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/4h for more information.