WATERLOO – When individuals are forced to live outside the norm, it can be easy to lose track of their routine, including what to eat.
“We are seeing some of the highest blood glucose levels in our careers,” said Mary Steffensmeier, diabetes educator at MercyOne. “Stress, inactivity, and a stockpile of high-calorie foods are pushing glucose numbers up in our patients.”
Signs of high blood sugar can include increased thirst, blurred vision, and fatigue.
“If these symptoms are present, don’t delay contacting your health care provider,” said Steffensmeier. “If caught early, outpatient treatment can lower glucose levels with less medication and keep you out of the hospital.”
Registered dietitians at MercyOne are helping people navigate their food choices during the pandemic, while diabetes educators are guiding individuals to eat what they have on hand in better amounts to lower their glucose levels. Dietitians recommend a phased reduction of food and beverages to limit symptoms which can develop, by rapidly eliminating caffeine or sugar which may have become quarantine staples.
There are positives to being forced into a new routine.
“Now is a great time to start trying new recipes at home and learning about different eating trends, such as low-carb diets,” said Steffensmeier. “”You can reach out to your diabetes care team for reputable resources to learn more. And if supplies are not available or affordable, companies are offering special coverage during the pandemic.”
Contact your local nutrition experts by visiting MercyOne.org, or by calling 319-272-5859. Many precautions are in place to keep you safe, including extra cleaning, requiring masks, continuing visitor restrictions, and requiring temperature checks. Telehealth through a Virtual Visit is available for medical visits and education to learn about the foods and food labels you already have in your house. Individuals are encouraged to call their provider’s office to find out if Virtual Visits are appropriate for their condition or learn more at MercyOne.org/virtualvisits.