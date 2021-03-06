INDEPENDENCE – Gina Mether, Buchanan County treasurer, would like to remind taxpayers that the second-half property taxes are now due. The last day to pay property taxes without penalty is Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mether’s office will also accept payments postmarked before April 1, 2021. Penalties will begin on Thursday, April 1, 2021, and be assessed at a rate of 1.5 percent per month, rounded to the nearest whole dollar.
The treasurer’s office is open to the public but, due to social distancing guidelines, is limited to two transactions on the tax/motor vehicle side and one on the driver’s license side. Face masks are required for entry into the courthouse. They ask residents to pay taxes by mail, dropboxes, the online website, or phone in order to save in-office visits for transactions that require face-to-face communication.
Payments may be made online at www.iowataxandtags.org. The cheapest way to pay online is with an e-check, which cost an additional 30 cents. Paying with a debit card costs $4.25, and a credit card will charge 2.35 percent of the total plus an additional 30 cents. These fees also apply if using these payment methods within the office or over the phone.
Tax payments may also be dropped off in the secure payment box just outside the courthouse by the parking lot.
The treasurer’s office can take your payment over the phone. Call 319-334-4340 Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. or between 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The same payment fees as paying online apply.
If the above payment options do not work for you, payments may be made in the Buchanan County Treasurer’s Office on the first floor of the Buchanan County Courthouse, located at 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644. Tax payments may be made in the office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You are encouraged to bring your tax bill coupons that were mailed to you, or a list of parcels that you own.
If you have any property tax questions, please feel free to email the treasurer at treasurer@co.buchanan.ia.us.