INDEPENDENCE – As a result of the current coronavirus (COVID-19), Buchanan County Treasurer Gina Mether would like to remind anyone who has not paid their March 2020 installment to do so as soon as possible. The governor’s proclamation for cancelling penalties and interest ended on July 31, so penalties started on August 1. If you are not sure if you paid them, please call the treasurer’s office at 319-334-4340.
The first half taxes are due by September 30. We will accept payments that are postmarked on or before September 30, 2020, for current taxes. All tax payments postmarked or made on or after October 1, 2020, will be assessed penalty of 1.5 percent per month, rounded to the nearest whole dollar.
We do not have a postage due account with the post office; please ensure that your envelopes have sufficient postage or they may be returned to you by the post office. If they are returned to you and the final postmark is not by September 30, a penalty will be due.
Due to social distancing in our office and hallways, we strongly encourage you to either mail in your payments, drop them off in our drop box in the parking lot, or pay them online.
- Payments can be mailed to the Buchanan County Treasurer’s Office at PO Box 319, 210 5th Ave NE Independence, IA 50644. Please return the payment stub when mailing your payment. If you would like a receipt for your payment, please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
- Payments can be dropped off in our secure, drive-up, silver payment box outside the Buchanan County Courthouse, located at the south end of the courthouse parking lot. Please return the payment stub when dropping off your payment. If you would like a receipt for your payment, please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
- Payments can be made online at www.iowataxandtags.org using a Visa, MasterCard, or Discover debit/credit card or an e-check. There are additional fees with these options; they are listed on the website.
If you are not able to utilize one of the above payment methods, we can take payments over the phone at 319-334-4340. You will be charged the same fee as using the website for an e-check, debit, or credit card.
Other helpful information may be found at http://www.buchanancountyiowa.org/departments/treasurer/.