INDEPENDENCE – Todd Sherrets, code enforcement officer for the city of Independence, is reminding the public of reoccurring issues that pop up around this time of year.
“I will be on patrol looking at properties for the following violations along with responding to citizen complaints,” said Sherrets.
Junk Materials/Vehicles
According to Chapter 51 of the Code of Ordinances, “junk” is defined as old or scrap copper, brass, lead, or any other non-ferrous metal; old or discarded rope, rags, batteries, paper, trash, rubber, debris, waste or used lumber, or salvaged wood; dismantled vehicles, machinery and appliances or parts of such vehicles, machinery or appliances; iron, steel or other old or scrap ferrous materials; old or discarded glass, tinware, plastic, or old or discarded household goods or hardware.
A “junk vehicle” is defined as any vehicle legally placed in storage with the county treasurer or unlicensed and which has any of the following characteristics:
- Any vehicle with a broken or cracked windshield, window, headlight or taillight, or any other cracked or broken glass
- Any vehicle with a broken, loose or missing fender, door, bumper, hood, steering wheel or trunk lid
- Any vehicle that has become the habitat for rats, mice, or snakes, or any other vermin or insects
- Any unlicensed vehicle which contains gasoline or any other flammable fuel
- Any motor vehicle which lacks an engine or two or more wheels or other structural parts, rendering said motor vehicle totally inoperable, or which cannot be moved under its own power
- Any other vehicle which, because of its defective or obsolete condition, in any other way constitutes a threat to the public health and safety
- Mere licensing of such vehicles shall not constitute a defense to the finding that the vehicle is a junk vehicle
The fine for a first offense shall not exceed $750, and a second offense shall not exceed $1,000.
Mowing of Properties
The purpose of this ordinance is to preserve the appearance of the city by requiring property owners and occupants to maintain grass lawns at a uniform height within the boundaries of their property and on abutting street right-of-way in order to prevent unsightly, offensive, or nuisance conditions.
Grass, weeds, or brush shall be cut, mowed, and maintained so not to exceed the following height specifications:
- Developed residential areas – not to exceed eight inches
- Undeveloped residential areas – not to exceed eight inches
- Business and industrial areas – not to exceed six inches
- Agriculture areas – not to exceed 15 inches
Grass, weeds, and brush, which are allowed to grow in excess of the above specified limitations are deemed to be in violation of this chapter. Any property within the city of Independence, whether vacated or non-vacated, is required to conform to these specifications.
If the city has to mow a property, the owner will be charged $200 the first time, $300 the second time, etc. According to Chapter 52, Section 9, the city clerk will send a bill to the owner and “If the amount shown by the statement has not been paid within (1) month, the clerk shall certify the costs to the county treasurer and such costs shall then be collected with, and in the same manner as, general property taxes.”
Debris
Following mowing and/or yard work, residents must keep the street clear of grass and other types of yard waste. Storm sewer problems caused by these types of debris have become a big problem.
City code states that it is unlawful for any person to throw or deposit on any street or alley any glass, glass mottle, nails, tacks, wire, cans, trash, garbage, rubbish, litter, offal, leaves, grass, or any other debris likely to be washed into the storm sewer and clog the storm sewer, or any substance likely to injure any person, animal, or vehicle.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Independence Code Enforcement Officer Todd Sherrets at buildinginsp@indytel.com or 319-334-4711.
“A clean town is a happy town!” said Sherrets.