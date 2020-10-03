INDEPENDENCE – Thanks to the generosity of veteran Don Shonka, the public has an opportunity to support the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial on the courthouse lawn.
Local veterans held a supper recently to raise funds to maintain the memorial. Now Shonka is donating small pumpkins to be sold at The Trendy Tulip, 124 3rd Avenue SE. The public may select a pumpkin or two and make a free-will donation in the designated jar inside the store.
Donations to the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial may also be made by visiting www.Operation11thHour.org.