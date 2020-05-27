Be sure to get outdoors and have fun with a fun scavenger hunt set up by the Buchanan County Conservation Board!
While out setting up the challenge, I saw a scarlet tanager, heard a barred owl, and saw many pretty wildflowers like wild geranium and jack in the pulpit. The scarlet tanager was by far the highlight. though! There are many items to find – some might be easy while others may be a little more challenging.
The scavenger hunt sheets can be found by scanning a QR code when you get to Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting. Along the way, the challenge will be to check off everything on the scavenger hunt sheet. There will be six different QR codes that can be scanned, and those will help you in finding those items on the sheet. I encourage you to get outdoors and see what you can discover while out on the scavenger hunt!
Be sure to read the text and watch the videos because, at the end of the challenge, there will be a quiz (survey). After the quiz, you will be entered into a drawing for a $10 gift certificate for the Fontana Nature Center Gift Shop.
Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting is located at 2720 Nolen Avenue, Rowley.
The challenge will be set up from now until Thursday, June 11.