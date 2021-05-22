INDEPENDENCE – In collaboration with the Buchanan County Historical Society, Buchanan County Tourism is launching a QR code tour of historic downtown Independence on Tuesday, May 25. This date is the 147th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1874 that destroyed 39 businesses, two hotels, two newspaper offices, four dwellings, two livery stables, and one church in Independence. It left the west side of 2nd Avenue NE and the entire block south of 1st Street E between 3rd Avenue SE and the Wapsipinicon River in shambles.
The fire broke out in the middle of the night at the rear of a building located where L’Santos is now. At first, it seemed that it might be contained to those buildings between 2nd Avenue NE and the river. As it reached 1st Street, the wind whipped up from the north and the flames jumped across, igniting a brand-new three-story brick building called the Wilcox Block. It housed six storefronts, multiple offices, the Free Public Library and Reading Room, and the Masonic Hall. Once it was burning, there seemed to be no way to stop the blaze. The valiant efforts of the voluntary fire department kept it from setting fire to a lumberyard located where the American Legion is now, and from crossing 3rd Avenue SE.
The devastation came on the heels of a fire that had occurred six months earlier on the night of November 28, 1873. This earlier fire started in a woodshed behind what is now Hartig Drug and moved east, destroying 10 buildings in its path. Firefighters put a halt to its progress by tearing down a one-story frame building, next to what was then the three-story brick Munson Block, located where Mr. Pete’s Mexican Grill now resides.
Losses for the two fires were estimated at nearly $600,000, the equivalent of $13,800,000 in today’s currency. The upside was that, though there were some injuries and close calls, not one person died in the fire.
What happened next is a tribute to the citizens of Independence. Rather than picking up stakes and moving on, the merchants, property owners, and townspeople immediately began to clear and rebuild. What emerged from the ashes was a downtown district beautifully designed in the ornate Italianate architectural style with unusual continuity in appearance. By the end of 1874, nearly three-fourths of the district had been rebuilt and re-occupied by businesses.
The historic downtown QR code tour is a celebration of this story and the spirit of the people who rebuilt it. It covers the years from 1870 to 1920, telling about the owner of each historic building, highlighting architectural features, and providing some history on the businesses that inhabited each property. The tour is self-guided. To take the tour, simply open the camera on a smartphone and point it at the QR code. (A scanning app may need to be installed.) It will scan the code and go to a web page that has an audio recording about the building. A link from the web page provides more information about the building’s history.