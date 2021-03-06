QUASQUETON – Iowa American Legion Post 434 honored three of its own – Dennis Franck, Arthur Clark, and Clayton Ohrt – on Monday night for each man’s 50 years of continuous membership.
The award said, in part, “The American Legion Certificate of Continuous Membership [is] issued in general appreciation for faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of The American Legion.”
It went on to say that each man “…has been certified to have been a member in good standing continuously for 50 years. And be it further known that such record of consistent loyalty to The American Legion merits the honor of being cited as an outstanding contributor to the programs of the American Legion.”
Each citation was signed by National Legion Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford, National Adjutant Daniel S. Wheeler, and Post Commander Matt Chesmore.
Ohrt was on hand at the meeting. Clark and Franck were not present. Those gathered shared a round of applause in recognition of all three recipients.
After presenting Ohrt with his citation, Chesmore, a 22-year member of the post, said, “Because of these men and others, and many of you here tonight, we have this roof over our heads.”
Ohrt said he is proud of the work that he and other members of the post achieved over the years to fundraise for a legion hall and contribute to area youth programs and other community events.