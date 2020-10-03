Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

2019 Quasky Halloween parade

Teresa O’Connor (driving) and Carrie Amthauer (green-faced witch) in cart, along with family members, took the golf cart prize in 2019.

 John Klotzbach Photo

QUASQUETON – Time to decorate your golf cart, ATV, UTV, or riding lawn mower and load up on candy! The Quasky Halloween Parade will be meandering through town on Saturday, October 10.

- Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wee Willy’s. $10 per entry with licensed driver.

- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 434 serve chili from 11 a.m. until gone.

- Parade starts at 2 p.m.

- Children’s $1 grab bags available.

- Raffle drawing at 4 p.m. Must be present to win.

- Karaoke starts at 5 p.m. at Wee Willy’s.

Tossing candy will be allowed. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three entries in each category. A People’s Choice Award will be selected from registered parade entrants.

All proceeds raised go toward the community.