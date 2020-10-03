QUASQUETON – Time to decorate your golf cart, ATV, UTV, or riding lawn mower and load up on candy! The Quasky Halloween Parade will be meandering through town on Saturday, October 10.
- Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wee Willy’s. $10 per entry with licensed driver.
- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 434 serve chili from 11 a.m. until gone.
- Parade starts at 2 p.m.
- Children’s $1 grab bags available.
- Raffle drawing at 4 p.m. Must be present to win.
- Karaoke starts at 5 p.m. at Wee Willy’s.
Tossing candy will be allowed. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three entries in each category. A People’s Choice Award will be selected from registered parade entrants.
All proceeds raised go toward the community.