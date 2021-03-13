Quasqueton Garden Club members are improving their technology skills, as the club continues to meet via Zoom.
In January, members met early in the month to plan the program for 2021, and again on the third Thursday for the regular meeting date. The current officers have agreed to continue another year. Program topic was “Growing Amaryllis Again and Again” via a YouTube video, with a shared screen.
Kay Bisinger presented information about the “Great American Bird Count.” including links to participate. For persons interested in learning about birding, ebird.org is a great resource. The site is maintained in conjunction with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Merlin is a smartphone app, which can help a person identify birds and bird calls in the field as well as at home.
Sondra Cabell, naturalist at Fontana Nature Center, was the Zoom speaker for February. She had great tips for attracting birds to the feeder, as well an interactive bird quiz. Hints for attracting a variety of winter species included have several feeders (each with a different seed), provide suet for energy, and (most importantly) provide water. Birds prefer a water source over snow. Mixed bird feed tends to be wasteful because the birds will “throw out” what they don’t like (usually millet and corn) and eat their favorite (black oil sunflower).
Members shared their bird feeding stories. Some interesting observations beyond the usual bird visitors included pheasants, a turkey, and St. Louis sparrows, which have a very narrow range. One member has already seen a robin!
In honor of Anita Miller, who passed away in January, we will be donating to the tree planting project that her family is planning for spring. Anita loved nature and was passionate about conservation and wildlife.