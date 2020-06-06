WATERLOO – Many of us are preparing and eating more meals at home. Spending more time in the kitchen than you prefer? Spending more money at the grocery store, too?
Learn strategies to manage your time and budget in the kitchen. These tried-and-true strategies are not only useful during a pandemic, but all the time! Who does not want to serve great-tasting, nutritious meals that do not require a lot of time or money?
Your local Buchanan County Extension office is now featuring Healthy and Homemade: Cook Now, Enjoy Later, on its website https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/.
Each “quickinar” is about 10 to 15 minutes. You will learn strategies for using time, money, and skills wisely when you eat at home. The Buchanan County Extension office will be featuring the quickinar series through the month of June. Future quickinar topics include:
Cook Now, Enjoy Later
Discover how planning ahead can reduce stress and save money as you provide your family with nutritious, home-cooked meals. Freezer meals will decrease your time in the kitchen and provide a quick-fix meal for those hectic days.
Healthy Choices: Aisle by Aisle
A virtual grocery tour will help you identify and purchase the most nutritious items while stretching your food dollars. Strategies at the grocery store can make or break the pocketbook. Nutritious food does not need to be expensive.
Slow-Cooker Meals
Explore the benefits of the slow cooker. Slow cookers are a great way to cook while you are away from home! Learn food safety tips and meal ideas for your slow cooker.
Veg Out!
Examine the benefits of vegetables. Explore recipe ideas, and learn how to increase fruit and veggies in your diet. Learn how to make a whole meal salad and homemade salad dressing.
Interested in attending the more in-depth, in-person Healthy and Homemade program? Call the Buchanan County Extension office at 319-334-7161 for more information.
Have other food-related questions? AnswerLine provides information and resources for Iowa consumers with home and family questions. Call 1-800-262-3804 or 1-800-735-2942 (Relay Iowa phone linkage for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing). The hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.