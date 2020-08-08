INDEPENDENCE – Although delayed due to the coronavirus, the Independence Motor Speedway was able to again hold the annual Iowa Donor Network Night on Saturday, August 1. The evening began with racing legend Gary Crawford taking a lap in the pace car with members of the Boffelli family, who have been fans for 45 years.
Following were several drivers with personal connections to organ donations, including:
- Nate Smith: in honor of brother Brandon Smith, cornea and tissue donor
- Jordan Dumer: in honor of cousin Brandon Smith, cornea and tissue donor
- Vern Jackson: in honor of mother Cassie Jackson, cornea donor, body to science
- Chris Luloff: kidney recipient from cousin Marcus Wayne in 2007, second transplant in 2018 from an anonymous donor
- Marcus Wayne: living kidney donor to Chris Luloff and brother of Jarrod Wayne, a tissue donor at age two
- Brennan Chipp: in honor of grandpa Ivan Chipp, tissue donor
- Jordan Bacon: in honor of Erin Rud, donor
- Curt Martin: in honor of his friend Bob Johnson, liver, bone, and tissue donor
- Sean Johnson: in honor of his wife’s cousin, Cliff Youngblut, kidney, heart valve, and cornea donor
“Thank you to all who donated, volunteered, and all who work at Independence Motor Speedway,” Jess Ender, local event coordinator, said on Facebook. “We are so happy we were able to raise awareness for organ, tissue, and eye donation.”
Ender released details from the evening:
- $127 – Donation buckets, concessions, and beer stand
- $500 – RJS Welding
- $665 – Driver donations (Sean Johnson, Daryl Moss, Dave Siress, and Chris Luloff)
- $328 – Raffle
- $850 – Signed stock car door donated by Dan Trimble
- $500 – Signed modified door donated by Darin Duffy/Performance Bodies
- $900 – Lucas Oil late model signed helmet (donated an extra $50) helmet donated by Kip Siems
- $997 – Helmet Pass
Total: $4,867 to be donated to Iowa Donor Network
Also on Facebook, Ender listed scores of people as a tribute to local organ, tissue, and eye donors and recipients.
The Iowa Donor Network (www.iowadonornetwork.org) is a non-profit organization that operates as the primary contact for organ, tissue, and eye donation services for the state of Iowa.
Their services include:
- Providing Iowans with the information needed to make an informed decision about becoming a registered donor
- Managing the Iowa Donor Registry
- Supporting and honoring donor families
- Designing processes to ensure the safety of donated organs and tissues
- Providing clinical support for organ and tissue recovery
- Educating professional partners, such as the Iowa Lions Eye Bank, about the donation process
Visit www.iowadonornetwork.org for more information on becoming an organ donor or supporter. Results of the races are online at independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com and in the Independence Bulletin Journal.