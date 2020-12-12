INDEPENDENCE – Travelers through downtown Independence got a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon from a bearded traveler seated in a recliner in Flag Pole Park.
No, it wasn’t Santa, though a quick look at his beard would make you think twice.
For five years, Greg Johnson of Edgewood has set up his table and chair to wave at passersby, and sometimes give a blast from his air horn. Dubbed the “Radio Man” for listening to his favorite station while spreading a little joy, Johnson has travelled all over northeast Iowa, including Cascade, Manchester, Dyersville, Dubuque, and a favorite spot – Backbone State Park.