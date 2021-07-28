INDEPENDENCE – As a reminder, RAGBRAI riders will be entering Buchanan County tomorrow, Thursday, July 29.
Most are expected to leave Waterloo bright and early, and head to Jesup on Dubuque Road (South Street/290th Street/D22). While in Jesup, they will be directed to the downtown area, then loop back south down Benson Shady Grove Avenue, turn east on D47, jog south at Dugan Avenue, and continue on D47 (290th Street) to Rowley.
In Rowley, riders will be directed downtown via Grande Avenue, Parkway Boulevard, and Ely Street. They will exit downtown Rowley taking Rainbow Avenue and heading east again on D47 toward Quasqueton Avenue, and head to Center Point.
Some riders may go off the official route and head directly to Independence along D22 in order to hook up with the Quasqueton Diagonal and proceed through Quasky to Quasqueton Avenue. Other variants are possible as well, as some may choose to head south from Waterloo to take the Cedar Valley Nature Trail and pass through Brandon on the way to Center Point.
After traveling to Center Point, Alice, Central City, and near Stone City, the 84-mile day ends in Anamosa. Some may elect to take the “Karras Loop” through Stone City and back north through Waubeek to make it a “century” (or 100-mile day).
While traveling through central and southern Buchanan County on Thursday, keep a cool head and a watchful eye for wandering bicycles, support vehicles, and tourists. Buchanan County Sheriff Scott Buzynski stated earlier he anticipates the bulk of the traffic to be in the county late morning.
The welcoming committee in Rowley is expecting the riders to be through Rowley by 2 p.m.
If visiting Rowley on Thursday to watch or to work, consider entering from the east (Quasqueton) as eastbound D47 (290th Street) will be filled with bicycles.
The Rowley Community Club can still use volunteers to set up, bake pies, and serve food and beverages. Visit the Rowley Community Club Facebook page for more information, or visit https://bit.ly/3i5VJt5 to fill out the volunteer schedule.