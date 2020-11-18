BUCHANAN COUNTY – Republicans and Democrats, both local voters and candidates, were contacted after the November 3 general election for comments on the election process and the outcomes. Here are their reactions:
Democrats
Dan Callahan
Chair of Buchanan County Democrats
“I am grateful for all the hard work our volunteers put forth to support our candidates,” said Callahan. “I am very grateful we had such stellar candidates step up. It takes courage to put yourself out in public like that, and they have made Iowa a better place by having respectful conversations with numerous people about the tough issues we need to solve. I look forward to seeing what Pam Egli, Jodi Grover, and Joe Payne do next. Unfortunately, our local candidates came up short. I congratulate Senator Johnson and Representative Ingels, and urge them to tell the governor to take the necessary steps to protect us from the disease ravaging our population. I hope they will fully fund our schools and reinstate the worker protections the Republicans have eliminated, and that they will work to protect our environment. I wish them success. Their success is Iowa’s success.”
Jodi Grover
Candidate for House District 64
“Personally, it was truly a great experience to have the opportunity to meet and listen to so many people in Buchanan and Fayette counties,” Grover said. “It’s no secret that times are challenging: COVID, economic uncertainty, and the fact that our communities were hurting long before the pandemic.
“People are fully aware of the challenges here because we’re living through them. Yet, in person after person, on doorstep after doorstep, I saw up close that even when times are rough, people are optimistic. Our people really are a bright spot.
“It was the privilege of a lifetime to have the opportunity to see optimism directly, day after day. If you want to be hopeful in a time of real crisis, go spend a few months on the doorsteps of neighbors in Buchanan and Fayette counties. We give each other hope, and we really do take care of our own. Of all the things I’m grateful for over the course of this election season, seeing hopefulness and caring in our communities was at the very top of the list. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.”
Ellen Gaffney
Former Buchanan Co. Supervisor
“Kudos to the Election Board workers for a job well done,” said Gaffney. “It is a long day, and they deserve the pay they receive. This year was especially trying with the virus being so prevalent. The auditor’s office is very BUSY, and those ladies deserve kudos as well, getting the results to us as soon as possible.
“While I am disappointed in the results of our local and state results, I am happy so many people got out to vote.
“Now for the national results, I am ecstatic, elated, and proud that we now have an intelligent, articulate, caring man undisputedly elected to the highest position in our country. He is a great family man totally committed to bringing our country together. I am so happy he had the “audacity” to choose a woman of color and diverse background as his running mate. This team will make us proud. I truly look forward to the next four years!”
Peggy Magner
Buchanan Co. Democratic Committee Member
“I wasn’t sure of the outcome of the national election until about midday on Wednesday,” Magner offered. “It was all pretty stressful. I was relieved and excited about a Biden-Harris victory, but disappointed by results of state elections. I had hoped to see Jodi Grover and Pam Egli represent us in the Iowa House and Senate.”
Abby Finkenauer
U.S. CD-1 Representative (who lost her bid for reelection)
“We didn’t get the result we wanted this year, but the work continues,” she stated. “I love our state and our country, and I still believe in the promise of a democracy that represents and serves the interests of its constituents. We must never give up hope that we can be a state and a country defined by compassion, empathy, grit, and determination to get things done.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Iowans in the statehouse and in Congress over these last six years. I’m thankful for the opportunity and trust Iowans have placed in me.
“Although we came up short in this year’s election, there’s still time to keep fighting for working Iowans in Congress.
“Much work remains in the weeks before the end of my congressional term, and I remain committed to delivering for the people of the First District and the state of Iowa. The pandemic continues. Derecho recovery goes on. We have work to do and I intend to do it.
“My north star has and always will be the hardworking people of Iowa’s First District,” she said. “I thank you for taking this journey with us and doing whatever you could to support our campaign.”
Republicans
Clayton Ohrt
Buchanan County Supervisor (re-elected)
“I am very appreciative of the support and votes I received for my successful re-election,” said Ohrt. “I have a passion to be a good steward for Buchanan County, and would like to believe that has been noticed, and am thankful people have future confidence in me.
“Being a Buchanan County Supervisor is mostly a non-partisan position, making ‘quality of life’ a top priority and taking it to heart. After all, is it not what is truly important! I realize you are never going to make everyone happy (if so, a rare occurrence), but make efforts to compromise, work on solutions. and practice civility.
“As far as the other elected officials, from bottom to top, I hope all reach out and listen to their constituents.”
Craig Johnson
State Senator
Craig Johnson’s comments were printed in the November 14 issue of the Bulletin Journal. He was elected to a second four-year term.