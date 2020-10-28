Do you remember the first time you fell in love with books? The excitement you felt just holding one in your hands? Did you ever have the urge at school to power through all those lower reading levels while keeping an eye on that chapter book sitting quietly on the shelf, patiently waiting for you to be able to read it?
Perhaps you were lucky enough to have a teacher or librarian who helped foster your love of reading. Maybe they were even super cool about letting you take that new, beautiful chapter book home, even though you weren’t quite ready for it. Just holding it and flipping through the pages was enough to keep you pining for the day you could read it front to back.
Meet Maris, daughter of Kara and Brett Burch, a first grader at East Elementary who recently started reading her first chapter book! Maris’ love of reading was evident to all as she entered the library in search of a chapter book. Her face lit up full of excitement as she approached the many rows of junior fiction chapter books on display. Maris’ excitement and love of learning began early as did her love of reading.
Several educators, along with family members, helped encourage her love of reading. Wee Care Preschool, kindergarten with Mrs. Holt, and her first grade teacher Mrs. Davis all stand out as going above and beyond to help foster her love of reading. Her family also has played a huge part in furthering her love of reading and learning. Reading is truly a family affair at the Burch home.
Even during quarantine, when things got a bit boring, Maris’ grandparents would make videos of themselves reading a book aloud and send them for her to watch. Grandma Janice’s book suggestions are also always at the top of her list to read!
Stop by the library today and check out our Just Right books for beginning readers.
Or, if you’re ready for beginning chapter books, these are a few great choices to start with:
– Cam Jansen series by David A. Adler
– Bad Kitty series by Nick Bruel
–Dragon Books by Dav Pilkey
– A to Z Mysteries by Ron Roy
– Henry and Mudge series by Cynthia Rylant
– Here’s Hank series by Henry Winkler
If you need help locating a book or would like some ideas on what to read, stop by the circulation desk and we would be happy to help!