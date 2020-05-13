INDEPENDENCE – The East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative (ECI REC) recently donated $500 to food pantries in Benton, Fayette, and Buchanan counties.
“The money came from our Community Reinvestment Fund,” said Steve Marlow, ECI REC CEO.
The Community Reinvestment Fund is financed by unclaimed patronage retirement checks, which the State of Iowa allows the cooperative to utilize as long as the money is donated back to the communities in its service territory. As opportunities or needs arise, ECI REC uses the reinvestment fund to support the communities they serve.
“Thank you to ECI REC,” said January Rowland, Independence Area Food Pantry director.
Rowland said the donation was well-timed as school and stimulus programs will be ending in a few weeks.
The food pantry is still under restrictions to not accept farm/garden produce as it must be quarantined and the pantry has no room. The best donation is money right now.