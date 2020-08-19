INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Lakes Church of Independence successfully hosted a Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Blood Drive on August 11. The drive was facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center.
According to BCHC Public Relations Manager Michelle McBride, it was their first public blood drive since February. Due to concerns with the coronavirus, all donors were required to wear a mask upon entry and during their donation appointment.
LiveServe projected to obtain 29 useful product donations.
“We had 26 people donate and ended with 31 products in total,” said a LifeServe representative.
“Although BCHC had to make to make the hard decision of cancelling our regular community blood drive, we are happy to report that our employee blood drive that took place in April was enormously successful!” said McBride. “Thirty-six of 41 appointments were filled, and of that, 28 units of blood were collected, which could save or sustain up to 84 local lives! In addition, 13 of the appointments were first-time donors.”