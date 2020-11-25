BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is underway, and volunteers are needed to ring the iconic bell.
Volunteers may sign up as individuals or as groups. Due to COVID concerns, ringing will be outside at both Walmart and Fareway. Even though outside, masks are required to be worn. Seating, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers will be provided, along with an information sheet.
There are now three ways to signup:
- Go to https://signup.com/go/JCFWZKs to sign up to ring at Walmart. Go to https://signup.com/go/eJVHvBh to sign up to ring at Fareway.
- Send a message via the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page.
- Call or text Julie at 319-327-2072.
A new way to donate has been announced. Salvation Army of the Heartland has set up an online donation page specifically for Buchanan County. Visit https://donate.saheartland.org/fundraiser/3042748 to make a secure donation with your credit card.
As always, look for the Buchanan County Salvation Army red counter kettles at local stores.
Because of COVID-19, whatever is raised this year, all 100 percent stays in Buchanan County.