INDEPENDENCE – Reiff Family Center once again sponsored the Whispering Butterﬂy Release on June 24 in Riverwalk Park.
This was the third annual event where people could gather with friends and family in memory of someone who passed away by releasing a painted lady butterfly. Many called ahead to reserve a butterfly, but there were enough for anyone who stopped by or wanted to release a few.
Bob Reiff started the program by talking about how he missed his father, who passed in 1988. Though it took time, Bob learned from his father’s death and turned sorrow into realizing how very special it was to have his father in his life. He realized he was going to live through the loss and move on, but he would never have to put the experience and memories of his father behind him.
Bob gave a little prayer, then invited the group to take their butterfly from its origami envelope and release it. People could choose to wander alone into the park and say a quiet prayer, or gather as a family and each release a butterfly together. Some families released several in honor of all those dear to them.
In addition to providing the butterflies for free, the Reiff family and staff handed out butterfly charms.
After releasing the butterflies, cookies and lemonade were available for those who lingered to reminisce with families and friends.