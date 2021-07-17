INDEPENDENCE – To everyone who participated in our carryout pork burger dinner on Saturday evening, we say thank you. As advertised, this was to replace our annual event which the American Cancer Society had not approved because of COVID-19. I think we can all understand why they did not feel comfortable saying yes to in-person activities as people who are being treated for cancer, the disease we are fundraising for, are so vulnerable to any disease during treatment.
The amount of $1,747 was raised to help fund cancer research. The raffle raised $2,233. J J’s Gang Relay Team held their brunch and raised $1,125, and Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) did their fundraiser and raised $1,127. Fareway handed out bag stuffers about the dinner, and they also asked customers last week if they wanted to round up their amount. At the time of this writing, we do not know the amount raised.
We have so many people to say thank you to, the Buchanan County Pork Producers for supplying and cooking to burgers, First Immanuel Lutheran Church for the use of their facility, and all of our sponsors who step up to not only support us but also to fund cancer research.
Raffle winners this year were Ruth Hamilton and Deb Dutler, who each won half of a processed hog donated by Marty Toale and processing donated by Marks Locker. Ron Curry won a $100 Walmart gift card donated by Walmart. A one-year membership to BCHC’s workout room and pool was won by Barb Butera. Congratulations to these winners, and thank you for those of us who didn’t win but helped a great cause.
A special thank you to our sponsors who have continued their support. We cannot say enough how much we appreciate you – American Family Insurance, BankIowa, BCHC, Burco Sales, Cy & Charley’s Firestone, Dunlap Motors, East Buchanan Telephone, ECI-REC, Geater Machining & Mfg., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence Car Washes, Investment Center, Kegler Kegler & Arend PC, Independence Bulletin Journal, Jesup Citizen Herald, Winthrop News, and Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse for putting a $2 off coupon on every raffle ticket sold.
All of you golfers out there, or anyone who wants to have a day of fun, mark your calendar for the golf tournament coming up on July 31. This is a four-person best shot, so you may not be an avid golfer but have a couple of friends you can have fun with.