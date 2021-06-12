INDEPENDENCE – Relay For Life of Buchanan County will host a drive-thru pork dinner on Saturday, June 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church (in back parking lot with the canopy). The Pork Producers will supply 1/3-pound pork burgers. The rest of the menu includes baked beans, potato salad, and a cookie. The cost is $7 per meal.
The organizers plan to accommodate 60 meals every 15 minutes, so please call ahead to reserve your time slot. They are taking orders for meals through Wednesday, June 23, at 12 p.m. Please call Don Mumm at 319-334-3888 or 319-334-8459 to place your order.
People will be directing traffic, taking money at your car, and delivering your meal to your car as you come at the scheduled time. Please have the exact amount ready as you drive in and stay in your car to have your meal delivered to you.
June 26 is when the relay event would have been held. Organizers are planning to display luminaries in the parking lot as your drive through to get your meal. If you are interested in purchasing a luminaria ahead of time, please contact Cheryl Curry at 563-608-0347.