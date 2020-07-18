INDEPENDENCE – Will you join us on August 8 to have some fun with family and friends to help fund cancer research? These donations provide housing for those who need it when going through cancer treatment. It provides a place to call when you have concerns about your cancer, and more.
This will be the 12th year for this tournament, and we know there are concerns about COVID-19. We will be following all CDC guidelines and have also consulted with our Buchanan County health nurse. Being an outside activity is of course an advantage, and Three Elms Golf Course will be providing a safe environment for everyone. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available, and social distancing is encouraged.
We are working hard to make this a fun event for everyone. Do you need to be a great golfer to help in the fight against cancer? Of course not! You just need to want to have some fun for a day.
Call 334-4235 today to sign up your team. It is a four-person best shot with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $30 per person, plus cart, which includes a t-shirt and lunch.
There are hole prizes on every hole and money to flight winners.