INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, July 31, the 15th annual Relay For Life golf tournament to raise funds for cancer research will be held at Three Elms Golf Course in Independence. What could be a better way to have fun and do something that will support cancer research and help to save lives? Our goal – a world without cancer!
The event features a four-person best shot, $30 per person plus carts, and more than $2,000 in prizes to be given away. Many prizes including payouts for two flights of $100 for first place, $60 for second place, and $40 for third place. There are prizes on every hole, including a chance to win a new flat iron grill, a $100 meat grill package, and a 50/50 pot. Among other awards are special hole prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt, closest to the bucket, closest to the hula hoop, and shortest drive.
All participants will receive a Relay For Life t-shirt, and a free lunch is included. There will be a drawing for both mulligans and tee-ups for $25 value prizes.
The tournament starts with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, July 31. Call Three Elms Golf Course at 319-334-4235 and get your team signed up today and make a difference. You do not need to be a great golfer to have fun and give hope through cancer research to so many!
Thank you, Scooters, for being our event sponsor! Thank you to all of our hole sponsors!
We are the COURAGEOUS, we are the PASSIONATE, we are the DETERMINED, we are HOPE!