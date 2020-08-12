How many times have you heard lately – “We are all in this together!”? On Saturday, we found that together, we can make a difference. The 15th Annual Relay For Life golf tournament proved that. Together we can still do something we love to do and, in this instance, help in the fight against cancer. The pandemic is here but that cannot take away from our fight.
And I guess it was sure meant to be that on Saturday we were going to hold that tournament. We kept waiting to decide if we could have the tournament this year because of the virus but learning that outdoor activities were pretty safe if social distancing and other safe guards were used. The forecast said a chance of some rain in the morning. We were ready to just go ahead and enjoy getting a little wet if we needed to but we didn’t need to do that. It was a beautiful day to be together, have fun, and maybe make a difference in the lives of those who hear the words, “You have cancer.” A total of $3,688 was raised for the American Cancer Society to continue the many things they do related to cancer.
This year’s winners were a group of young guns who came to play! If you have ever picked up some golf clubs and tried the challenge of getting a little round ball into a hole hundreds of yards away in a certain number of shots, it’s not that easy! Well, I never thought it was anyway until this group played 18 holes and end up with a 17 under par “53.” That is a great round of golf! Hats off to Jason Gonzales, Josh Sandhagen, Ryan Schremsher, and Travis Foley. Do I need to say that this was the first place team? Second place went to the team of Mark Penne, John Sheda, Tim Darlin, and John Willard with a “59,” and third place went to the team of Mike Adams, Jeff Hayward, John Jack, and Mark McGarvey with a “60.”
Hole prize winners were:
- Corey Stoner won a Pit Boss smoker grill
- Deb Dutler won a $100 meat gift card from Fareway
- Ryan Schremser won the 50/50, $80 dollars
Scheels gift card winners were:
- Ryan Decker
- Duke Kelchen
- Deb Dutler
- Mike Adams
- Justine Wenger
- Denise Miller
Walmart gift card winners were:
- John Sheda
- Colin Stoner
Thank you to every one of you who played. Also, thank you Carrie Mumm, Margaret and Andrea Ownby, and Tom and Peg Magner for hole watching, Judy and Justine Wenger for helping serve meals, and the crew from Three Elms Golf Course.
And thank you to our sponsors, BankIowa, Boubin Automotive, Burco Sales, Cy & Charley’s Firestone, Eschen-Tarpy NAPA Auto Parts, Hilltop Motors, Larson Construction, Marty Brown, Peters and Longmuir PLC, Re/Max Realty, Ryan Pharmacy, Smith D&L Insurance, and Wapsie Valley Creamery.
And a special THANK YOU to Dorotha Sundquist and Mary Klotzbach for their contribution to make it possible for us to have this tournament!