BUCHANAN COUNTY – I believe this could be the sixth year that we have had the opportunity to offer a chance for individuals to order daffodils, the first flower of spring, to support cancer research. It is always a pleasure to put a smile on so many faces when they receive their bunch of beautiful yellow flowers.
You get to meet a lot of really wonderful individuals who have been touched by cancer in some way. A family member, a friend, a neighbor.
And every year there is always that one something special that happens. This year I had the honor of taking several bunches of daffodils to a young family who I knew had been touched by cancer. When their order came, they had ordered two bunches, a $20 value. The check was written for $500. When I delivered them, we talked about how cancer research has saved so many lives. They did not want their names mentioned in this article, but it is so gratifying just knowing there are so many of you out there who know how the Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society continually raise money for cancer research.
We want to thank everyone who ordered this year. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do. And I personally want to thank the wonderful team that spends hours taking orders, preparing them in individual bags, counting out for different areas, and delivering them to your homes.
This year we hit a new high, and next year will be even better!