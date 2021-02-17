INDEPENDENCE – The Relay For Life fundraiser on Sunday, Valentine’s Day, raised $2,400, which will go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.
Because of COVID-19 and all of the problems it has and is causing for nonprofit organizations, we are trying to come up with ideas so we can do our part in fundraising to support cancer research to help save lives!
A Valentine’s Day dinner was one of the ideas, and we are very pleased with the results. Thanks to John and Liz Francois and Ryan Kress from the Buchanan County Pork Producers for cooking all of the burgers and their generosity, the Immanuel Lutheran Church for the use of their facility, Abby Wiley at Fareway, Ruth Hamilton and her cookie bakers for furnishing all of the delicious treats, the many generous donations from those who came to support us, and to the Relay For Life Committee for running this so smoothly. We don’t think anyone waited more than 10 minutes for their orders to come out to them.
We want to say a special THANK YOU to all of you who came to enjoy this dinner with us!