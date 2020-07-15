We know that we are all in this together, but you don’t start to realize how much it will affect you until you try to do a special event “virtually.” This year’s Relay For Life was definitely a challenge, not that every year doesn’t require a lot of planning, but this year will be remembered as what it takes to think outside the box.
We have been going to church virtually, having meetings virtually, talking with grandkids virtually, but that may not have prepared us for how you do a larger event virtually. It was a learning experience, and we were fortunate that out American Cancer Society representative was working with several other counties so we were able to piggyback of off what they were doing. And thank you to a committee that was willing to do those extra things it would take.
Having a silent auction “virtually” and no one able to touch each item and pick them up for close inspection was different to say the least and, as always, we had individuals and businesses donate some wonderful items. Raffle items that had in the past have been a nice fundraiser did not happen as no one thought making that personal contact to sell tickets was possible this year. There was no line of luminaria around the track to honor all of our loved ones.
The American Cancer Society had to cancel all of the Relay For Life events here in Iowa and I believe all across the United States. Many other countries also have events and most of them were also cancelled, so I guess when we say we were all in this together, it would mean the world.
However tough it was going to be, no one ever said that we were going to do nothing. Cancer research did not lose its need for funding just because we were going through some especially difficult times. Cancer is still one of the leading causes of death and it does not care whether young or old, what sex, what color, whether we are rich or poor, or what church we go to. And it is always changing, which makes research even more important.
And so on June 19, the night our Relay For Life of Buchanan County was scheduled to happen, we had a car cruise through downtown Independence. We wanted to let everyone know we are still here doing all we can do to help in the fight against cancer, a disease that effects so many, will not win!
The best news is that with all that is going on, your Relay For Life of Buchanan County still managed to raise $40,941. We will continue to do all we can to SAVE MORE LIVES!
Thank you to all who donated, bid on silent auction items, all of our business sponsors, and to the Relay For Life committee.