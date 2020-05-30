Despite the annual big event being cancelled by the coronavirus, Relay For Life of Buchanan County is moving forward with several other ways for the public to participate, including a car cruise.
Car Cruise
On Friday, June 19, Relay For Life will hold a car cruise instead of the big indoor event. Lineup begins at 6 p.m. in the jr./sr. high school parking lot. The cruise begins at 7 p.m. and will travel back and forth the length of 1st Street in Independence. Free-will donations will be accepted at the cruise.
Luminarias
One of the many things we love about relay is the beautiful luminarias. We still want to have a luminaria ceremony, even if it looks unique this year! Several options are available – pick up your bags from the WCF Financial Bank drive-thru or contact Cheryl Curry at 563-608-0347, Don Mumm at 319-334-3888, or Kristina Horn at 319-939-4938.
Make your donations at www.relayforlife.org/buchanania.
Send Abby (abbymoore99@gmail.com or 563-608-0338) a photo of your bag (or one from previous years) or just the name of the person you’re honoring and we’ll add it our virtual slide show. We also are encouraging everyone to put their luminarias out on their front porch or window on Friday, June 19. Let’s light up Buchanan county!
Share Your Story
We need you! Would you be willing to share a brief video with us telling your survivor or caregiver story and why you support the American Cancer Society Relay For Life? We’d love to post videos or photos on our Facebook page for our virtual relay June 15-19. Please email them to Tami at tkcorbin@indytel.com or send them to us via FB messenger. Thank you!
Silent Auction
We will have a silent auction! We’ll be using the website https://www.32auctions.com/ for our auction. Teams can drop off their items (please call first to make sure someone is home) at Nikki Schroeder’s house or Tami Corbin’s house by Monday, June 8. Nikki’s contact info is 319-361-5719 or nschroeder@indytel.com. Tami’s contact info is 319-361-6432 or tkcorbin@indytel.com.
We’re going to start posting the silent auction items on Monday, June 15, and promote it all week. If we get the items by June 8, that will leave time to get the website put together. Please include a note with what your team name is, the value of the item, what you’d like the starting bid to be (i.e., so we don’t let it go for too little), what you’d like the bid increments to be (example: $1, $5, etc.), and what you think the shipping would be – that will be a huge help for those involved.
Information
With the spread of COVID-19, cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever.
The American Cancer Society needs your support to keep vital patient and caregiver resources available during this difficult time. Here is what the American Cancer Society is doing right now to help:
- Updating web and social media for access to the latest information and guidance
- Working tirelessly to continue to advance our cancer-fighting mission through public policy
- As always, lifesaving cancer research continues, aiming to find more and better treatments, uncover factors, and improve cancer patients’ quality of life
Patient and Family Services
- 24/7 help line – 80 percent of March calls were related to COVID-19
- Peer-to-peer breast cancer support is now 100 percent phone-based
- Ongoing support groups like Cancer Survivors Network and Springboard Beyond Cancer
- Cancer.org – comprehensive cancer information
- Personal health managers – track diagnosis and treatment
- Tender loving care – help with appearance-related side effects
- Caregiver video series – support for caregivers
- Patient navigation – hospital-based patient services
Learn how you can help. Call 800-227-2345 or visit relayforlife.org.
We stand together to save lives even when we’re apart.
For more information visit www.relayforlife.org/buchanania or follow “Relay For Life Buchanan County” on Facebook.