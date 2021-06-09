INDEPENDENCE – Relay Iowa 2021 came through town Saturday night.
Relay Iowa started in 2010 after its founder, Bill Raine, volunteered at Restoring Hope International, an orphanage in South Africa. He was moved by the experience, and decided to organize a fundraiser to support them. Runners also participate in honor of Bill’s wife, Jill, who co-founded Relay Iowa. Jill was the “behind-the-scenes master” who held the event together, corralled all the details, and focused tirelessly on its success. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, and passed away in 2015.
The Relay Iowa route is 339 miles across Iowa, from Sioux City to Dubuque, from the Sgt. Floyd Memorial in Sioux City through Anthon, Ida Grove, Lake City, Dayton, Jewell, Eldora, Hudson, Independence, Manchester, Epworth, and ending at A.Y. McDonald Park in Dubuque. The route has seen little change over the years, though road construction and weather can throw interesting curves to the runners.
Relay Iowa also partners with charities and organizations in many of the towns they pass through along the route. Volunteers from these organizations staff the checkpoints and pitstops. This year, the Independence boys’ soccer team provided volunteers. The Independence checkpoint, representing mile 269, was at Pizza Ranch from 10 p.m. Saturday night to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. A pitstop was setup at Independence Junior/Senior High School from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. so runners could shower, get some food, and maybe take a nap in the air-conditioned gym.
Visit the Relay Iowa Facebook page or www.relayia.org for more information about the event, the route, the crazy team names, or to read about and make a donation to Restoring Hope International.