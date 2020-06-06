June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day. Many of us have heard about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in connection to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. While many of our young men and women who have served overseas have returned both physically and emotionally scarred, they are not the only ones who suffer from PTSD. Police, fire, emergency medical workers, humanitarian workers, and missionaries also have a significantly higher likelihood of developing this issue due to the increased trauma they are exposed to through their jobs.
Keep in mind that PTSD can happen to anyone.
According to the Sidran Institute, one in 13 Americans will develop PTSD in their lifetime. PTSD can affect anyone who has gone through a traumatic event, though not everyone who has experienced trauma will develop it. The type and severity of trauma often play a role in how the survivor copes afterward.
Trauma Triggers
Interpersonal traumas, such as rape, assault, and combat, are far more likely to produce PTSD than non-personal traumas, like natural disasters, house fires, or car accidents. There is no limit to what type of event can produce PTSD, other than it is one that has caused actual or perceived mental or physical harm.
Once a person has gone through this event, there is an initial period of recovery from the event, but then sometime later they begin to relive the event through flashbacks, intrusive thoughts, or nightmares. This can also cause insomnia, irritability, emotional detachment and, for children, reenacting the trauma through play.
According to the Mayo Clinic, while these symptoms may manifest within a few weeks of the traumatic event, it is not uncommon for it to take years for them to first appear.
PTSD sufferers may become hypervigilant. They are continuously alert for dangers in their environment and may become hyper-aroused, which is characterized by highly exaggerated startled responses to triggers. For example, someone who has experienced gun violence may jump at the sound of a door slamming or lash out at a child who points a toy gun at them.
As symptoms worsen, sufferers may seek to avoid places, situations, or objects that remind them of the event and trigger these stress responses. For example, a person who was robbed at knifepoint may find themselves uncomfortable simply being around or using knives. Holding a kitchen knife may cause them to have intrusive thoughts of violence or flashbacks to the event, so they find ways to avoid knives whenever possible.
When left untreated, PTSD can lead to greater and greater anxiety and depression, and a worsening in outbursts of anger, flashbacks, nightmares, and sleep loss. Many individuals with PTSD seek to address these symptoms by self-medicating themselves with drugs, alcohol, pornography, deviant sexual behavior, eating disorders, self-harm, or other dangerous and addictive behaviors. While these may give momentary relief, they ultimately lead to a worsening in PTSD symptoms and can increase the likelihood of suicide.
Seek Help for PTSD
The best course of action is for individuals with PTSD to seek out help for their problems, both professionally and from their loved ones. If your family member has PTSD, being aware of what triggers them and adjusting family routines can help to minimize the disruptiveness of this problem in their lives. Creating a loving home environment where they can be honest and open about their struggles can help to defuse stress. Also, your role may be to encourage them to seek out professional help.
Professional help can take several forms, one of the more common being therapy. Group therapy can be particularly helpful, as it gives individuals a chance to process through their traumas in a safe and understanding environment. Exposure therapy, which allows individuals to be repeatedly exposed to triggers in gradually increasing amounts, has also been shown to be very helpful in overcoming PTSD. In some circumstances – especially with heavy depression, anxiety, and insomnia – psychiatrists may prescribe medication to ease symptoms, though these do not deal with the root of the problem.
The Veterans Affairs Health System in Minneapolis states that people who address their spiritual needs show greater improvement in their PTSD than those who do not. Connecting with a church, attending a small-group Bible study, meeting with the pastor, and engaging in personal prayer and Bible study are all ways for individuals to address their wounded spirit and invite God’s hand into their recovery. There are also licensed faith-based counselors in the area who can help address both the psychological and spiritual side of PTSD. You can look up a local professional Christian counselor at https://christiancounselors.network/.
There may be times when a person’s struggle reaches the point where they seek to harm themselves or others. If this is happening to you or a loved one, immediately contact your physician, come to the nearest emergency room, or call for an ambulance. You are not alone in all of this, and there are many of us here to help you get through this and put your life back on track.
PTSD recovery takes a community, so don’t suffer by yourself. Reach out for help today.