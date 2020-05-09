Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the special woman – or women – in one’s life. Whether through the act of childbirth, childrearing, or otherwise serving as a mother figure, these women put the needs of others before their own.
This year, due to COVID-19, many of us won’t be able to enjoy a traditional Mother’s Day – for me, a time for the family to gather for a special meal. Instead, cards, flowers, and phone calls will fill the void for many of us. However you honor the moms in your life, know that your thoughtfulness is appreciated.
If your mother has passed away, consider honoring other women in your life who serve as an anchor and a sympathetic sounding board when you need it. Maybe it’s your mother-in-law, an aunt, a grandmother, a stepmother, a big sister, a colleague, or a friend or neighbor whose advice, counsel and example you appreciate and rely on. Let her know she makes a difference in your life – that in itself is a wonderful gift!
Origins of Mother’s Day
The origins of Mother’s Day in the U.S. are attributed to different people – primarily Julia Ward Howe and Anna Jarvis.
Howe was an American poet and author who supported the abolitionist and women’s suffrage causes. She is perhaps best known for writing the lyrics to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Howe called for Mother’s Day to be an annual celebration starting around 1870. She envisioned it as a way to encourage pacifism and disarmament among women after the bloody devastation of the Civil War. Following her death, the concept faded away.
Mother’s Day as we know it was re-established by Anna Jarvis. In 1907, she held a private celebration of her own mother, who had organized “Mother’s Day Work Clubs” to improve health and cleanliness in the Grafton, West Virginia, area where she lived.
Today, restaurants and businesses that sell gifts and greeting cards have made an industry of Mother’s Day.
Whether you show your appreciation for your mother through purchased or homemade tokens of affection, or simply by being “present,” don’t forget that Mother’s Day is tomorrow – May 10.
Being a Mom
The meaning of motherhood varies with each woman who wears the title of mom. Whether you’re about to be a first-time mother, your baby is collecting Social Security, or your “parenting timeline” is somewhere in between, there’s one thing we all have in common – motherhood is an adventure.
When your child is born, there are so many precious “firsts” to experience – the baby sleeping through the night, first smiles, words, and steps, introducing solid foods, introduction to day care, overnights with the grandparents…the list is long.
As your child gets a little older, there’s the first day of preschool, learning to write their name, the first Christmas program at church and at school, kindergarten, little league, swimming lessons, and more.
Before you know it, your little son or daughter is playing an instrument, on a school sports team or part of the cast of a play, attending sleepovers with their friends. One day you wake up and there is a teenager in the house! He/she has a driving permit, and then a license to drive.
As high school rolls on, your child has a summer job. The mailbox and email account are full of materials from colleges and universities that are recruiting your son or daughter. There’s a prom dress to buy, a tuxedo to rent, a graduation cake to order…and “a minute” later – packing the car for college or seeing them straight off to their first “real” job.
The coming years of your child’s life are a blur – a wedding to plan, the arrival of grandkids, new jobs, a move to their first house. And on and on it goes.
A Calling
Motherhood is the toughest calling you’ll ever love. Through the highs and the lows of my life, the best champion I’ve ever had is my mother. I hope my own children can say the same thing about me some day.
My mother-in-law raised the best man I know – my husband. If you’re lucky, you other women out there have been equally blessed.
Take the opportunity this Mother’s Day to tell the women in your life what they mean to you. It will mean a lot to them – and to you.