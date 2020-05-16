INDEPENDENCE – The American Legion Auxiliary had to get creative this year with their annual Poppy Day distribution.
On September 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during World War I. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the American Legion.
Each year, Auxiliary members and volunteers distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower make a donation to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs.
With all of the restrictions and social distancing in place due to COVID-19, Auxiliary members felt they did not want to put their volunteers, nor the public, in jeopardy by having in-person interactions. This year, the public can support the cause by purchasing a poppy shirt through the Signs and More online Auxiliary store at www.shirts2banners.com/american_legion_auxiliary/shop/home. The online store is now open. Orders are expected to be completed before Memorial Day.
Shirt styles (two), sizes, cost, shipping options, and other information may be found on the website. Contact Signs and More at info@signsandmorellc.com or 319-334-3666 for details.