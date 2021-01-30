INDEPENDENCE – Although the ground is frozen and students are still in class, the Independence Community School District (ICSD) working on a large remodeling project for the buildings that house East Elementary and West Elementary.
At the January 18 school board meeting, the bid for the project submitted by Larson Construction in the amount of $3,361,750 was unanimously approved. Bids were let out in December. Each of the three bids for the project were very competitive, and all came in under the projected cost of $3.6 million. HSR Architects, the firm that designed the district’s junior/senior high school that opened in the fall of 2013, drew up the plans for this project, too.
The goal is to complete the work before the start of the 2021-22 school year in August. Any outdoor work will begin when the ground thaws this spring. Interior work will start immediately following the end of the school year in May once students and teachers have finished their academic year.
The cost of the project will not increase property taxes. The district took advantage of low rates and will use funds from the statewide penny sales tax revenue, also known as the School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax.
East Elementary
“The project will create a more open, welcoming atmosphere to East Elementary,” said Eric Smith, school board president, at a public open house about the project held at the administration office last fall.
The East Elementary renovations focus on making better use of the available space and flow from room to room to enhance learning opportunities for students, and a better work environment for the teachers and staff. There will be no “footprint” change to the facility.
The work will include a new nurse’s office, a renovated front office, an ADA-approved ramp for students to access the art room, a new book room, a new guidance office, replacement of doors, a “refresh” for the teachers’ lounge, and some classroom updates.
West Elementary
The West Elementary renovations are more extensive. The creation of a “6th grade wing” – five new classrooms for 6th graders – and sufficient bathrooms for more than 100 students are an addition to the building. Also part of the plan are a new art room, two special education rooms, and the conversion/lowering of the existing gymnasium stage into a band room. A separate, updated vocal music room is part of the remodeling, too.
The building addition will be taller than the existing structure.
The old metal building on the west side of West Elementary will be demolished, and construction of a new road is planned to provide access to the baseball/softball complex on the school campus.
Smith added that storage space is included in the work for both buildings.