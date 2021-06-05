INDEPENDENCE – While on a congressional hiatus this week, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-1) toured the Independence Municipal Airport and James H. Connell Field on Thursday.
Rep. Hinson had previously put the call out to communities of the First District for a list of community projects in need of funding.
In an April press release Hinson stated, “Community Project Funding allows certain federal funds to be directed toward a state, locality, or eligible nonprofit serving a Congressional district through the Appropriations process.
“This process allows taxpayer dollars to be reinvested in Iowa’s First Congressional District and provides Members of Congress with input over spending on eligible projects, rather than deferring to bureaucrats in the Executive Branch to make these decisions.”
Each Member of Congress may submit 10 eligible projects to receive federal funding. The City of Independence submitted a project to add aircraft parking on the north side of the airport terminal. Of the dozens of projects submitted to her, Rep. Hinson selected these 10 projects to give priority:
- Black Hawk County: Leader in Me Project (Leader Valley Foundation), $50,000
- Clayton County: Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (Clayton County Farm Bureau/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers), $22,500,000
- Dubuque County: Chaplain Schmitt Island Trail Connection (City of Dubuque) $615,000
- Howard County: Protivin Community Fire District, $100,000
- Jackson County: Jackson County Emergency Operations Center, $263,000
- Jones County: Jones County Affordable Housing Project (Jones County Economic Development), $500,000
- Linn County: Tower Terrace Road Corridor (Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization), $1,000,000
- Marshall County: Marshalltown Medical Clinic Construction Project (Primary Health Care, Inc.), $200,000
- Winneshiek County: Sunflower Child Development and Discovery Center, $200,000
- Buchanan County: North Aircraft Parking Apron (Independence Municipal Airport), $1,000,000
In her letter of support to the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations and appropriate subcommittee, Rep. Hinson stated, “This Airport Improvement Project (AIP) would have significant economic and environmental benefits to Independence, IA, a small rural community home to fewer than 6,000 residents. The Independence Municipal Airport has a major direct impact on the local economy. It is also important for the larger regional economy as one of only four Enhanced Services airports in the State of Iowa.”
Rep. Hinson went on to talk about safety issues, limited tie-down space, and hazmat issues at crop dusting times. By adding space (approximately 425x100 feet plus short taxiway) on the north side, crop dusting aircraft and support vehicles could operate away from the current hangars and fuel depot used by general aviation.
“Crucially, it will also serve as an environmental safety net with spill abatement capabilities to collect any oil or fertilizer run-off,” she wrote. “This project will have a noteworthy impact on the entire economy of Independence and the counties the airport serves. Not only will traffic at the airport increase, but the agriculture industry in this rural area will benefit greatly from increased efficiency and safety during crop-spraying season.”
Joining Rep. Hinson for a tour of the airport were Mayor Bonita Davis, City Council Members Bob Hill and John Kurtz, Airport Manager Shane Connell, Karen Connell of the Airport Board), and Carl Byers of the engineering firm Bolton & Menk.
The tour included a discussion of the importance of the apron project, the success of a recent taxiway expansion, and a little airport history.
After the tour, Rep. Hinson shared that she was proud to have submitted this project for consideration for funding, and she had a commitment from Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to “not forget rural Iowa” when making decisions. She said decisions on the funding would have to be made before the end of the current federal fiscal year, September 30, 2021.
While the delegation had the ear of the congresswoman, the topic of accessibility to the post office was raised. Karen Connell and Mayor Davis enumerated some of the issues and responses from federal authorities, while City Council Members Hill and Kurtz talked about how city hall was able to design and implement a ramp alongside the building.
Rep. Hinson asked for more information and personal accounts from people injured. True to her word, she was later spotted at the post office taking photos.
To submit anecdotes and information about access issues at the Independence Post Office, contact:
Kristina McBurney
District Representative for Rep. Ashley Hinson
512A Lafayette Street
Waterloo, IA 50703
319-266-6925
Or:
Andy Whiting
District Representative for Rep. Ashley Hinson
118 Third Avenue SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
319-364-2288
In other funding news, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that “Lock & Dam No. 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa, will receive approximately $2.9 million in federal funding for essential infrastructure upgrades.”
“I strongly advocated for federal funding for Lock & Dam No. 10 in Guttenberg, and I am excited to bring this meaningful infrastructure investment to our district,” said Rep. Hinson. “The lock and dam system along the Upper Mississippi River drives every aspect of our economy.…I will continue advocating for infrastructure investments in our community.”