BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to technical difficulties on a previous date, the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) and Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) will hold a webinar, Optimizing Your Process Document Efforts, on Thursday December 10, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. To sign up for this interactive webinar, go to https://www.growbuchanan.com/webinar/.
About the Webinar
Does your business need to get organized? This webinar can help! The majority of issues organizations face are rooted in either people or process. And if your processes have not been defined, optimized, documented, and delegated, you are not giving your people one of the most important tools they need to succeed – the Business Playbook. So, how are they going to do their best work?
During the webinar, Jesse DePriest, an executive lean leader with First National Bank and independent consultant, will demonstrate how to expedite and optimize the rigorous documentation process.
This one-hour interactive webinar is designed to help organizations understand how to make the most of their process documentation efforts – before, during, and after the documentation has been done. Learn what to document, which level of process hierarchy should be used when, who should be involved in the decisions, and how to ensure that everyone understands, values, and follows your processes. This will lead to increased consistency, accountability, and scalability going forward.
BCEDC works in cooperation with Iowa State University’s CIRAS to provide webinars for businesses and industries within Buchanan County.