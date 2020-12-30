(Originally published on February 5.)
Despite all of the training there seems to have been a couple glitches with the Democrat Caucuses this evening.
“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” said Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”
Democrats caucusing in Independence Wards and Sumner and Washington Precincts at West Elementary offered a variety of anecdotal information about the leaders. Some precincts reported strong support for Klobuchar or Warren, while a caucus group down the hall of went with Biden or Buttigieg. With the State wide reporting system unavailable at press time, the results are still not clear.
“Attendance was low, but enthusiasm was high,” said Buchanan County Democratic Party Chair Dan Callahan.
Coming in Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal will be comments from out of state observers, news from two out-of-state satellite caucuses, and, hopefully, official results.