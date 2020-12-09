INDEPENDENCE – Two longtime Buchanan County officials – Cindy Gosse and Bill Wolfgram – will be retiring at the end of the year.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public gatherings to mark the retirement of Gosse and Wolfgram. However, their departments are holding card showers to honor their many years of hard work and dedication to Buchanan County.
Cindy Gosse, auditor and commissioner of elections for Buchanan County, has served Buchanan County for more than 40 years. She started in the Buchanan County Treasurer’s office in June 1979. Gosse ran for auditor in 1988, where she’s been ever since.
Sheriff Bill Wolfgram was sworn in as a Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy in 1989, and was first elected as sheriff in November 2004.
Please send your cards and retirement wishes to:
Cindy Gosse
Buchanan County Auditor
PO Box 317
Independence, IA 50644
Sheriff Bill Wolfgram
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
210 5th Ave NE
Independence, IA 50644