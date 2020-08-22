INDEPENDENCE – Consultants with MSA have been working on a downtown revitalization plan since being hired by the city council in April.
According to the MSA presentation in April:
“The primary purpose of this project is to establish a strategic revitalization plan for downtown Independence. The resulting plan must provide the necessary resources to effectively guide future decision making to positively impact the community. Relevant information from existing plans/studies will be used when applicable throughout this process. The plan will also include the necessary resources to apply for funding assistance for downtown improvements identified in the plan over the next 10 years.”
Over the last month or so, they rolled out an online survey and a “crowdsource map” for residents to offer input and suggestions under a wide range of areas of concern and improvements, including pedestrian and transportation areas, community assets, lighting, property/building opportunities, and desired/undesired use of space.
Last Tuesday, the first of two public meetings were held to give a status and overview of the project. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, in-person attendance was low, but the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook live streaming attracted more comments that night and currently has more than 1,200 views.
The MSA facilitators of the public meeting, Shawn O’Shea and Jim Holz, started the presentation by asking, “Why plan?” Their first slide stated: To create a new reality, it is first necessary that you be able to describe it so that others can share your vision.
- Establish where you are.
- Identify where you are currently headed.
- Decide where you want to go.
- Determine how you want to get there.
They reviewed the general plan scope of gathering and analyzing background information and data; developing goals; preparing a plan; and identification of funding sources to implement projects and activities.
They solicited ideas from attendees (both in-person and online) based on a SWOT analysis. SWOT stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. For example, many people felt the architecture of downtown buildings is a strength to be leveraged. The river was also considered a strength. A weakness continues to be crossing Highway 150 as a pedestrian downtown. New and varied businesses were considered opportunities. Developing more amenities downtown such as a splash pad, living space, and coordinated business hours were also opportunities suggested.
The consultants look forward to working with a steering committee and interviewing community stakeholders about all of the SWOT items.
The proposed timeline for the project includes convening a steering committee; meeting in September and October; holding another public meeting in November; reviewing the community inputs and an action plan in December; and, in January 2021, presenting recommendations to the city planning and zoning commission for their approval before a final presentation to the council for adoption.
For more information on this process and project updates, please visit the Independence Downtown Plan website at www.independencedowntownplan.wordpress.com or follow the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.