INDEPENDENCE – Dr. Sean Strong of Standing Strong Ministries will be speaking and holding revival meetings for the public at Living Water Church in Independence. Dr. Strong will bring forth bold, powerful, and hope-inspired teaching and preaching of God’s Word.
All are welcome to attend. The dates for the meetings are as follows:
- Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m.
Living Water Church is located at 113 2nd Avenue NE in Independence (directly across the street from the old Malek Theater).
The theme for the meetings is, “Don’t Settle in Your Nest; God Wants You to Soar.”
For more information, please contact Pastor John and Deb Sheda at 319-334-6723.