INDEPENDENCE – Independence High School Senior Caroline Reyner, 17, has been selected as a 2020 Governor’s Scholar. Each year, the office of Iowa’s governor invites school districts throughout the state to select a senior for the prestigious award.
Caroline learned about being chosen in January when she was notified by John Howard, principal of Independence Jr/Sr High School.
About the Award
To be a Governor’s Scholar, a student must possess the highest academic ranking based on GPA and ACT scores. These students are also given the opportunity to recognize their favorite or most influential teacher.
Governor’s Scholars receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Governor Kim Reynolds at a spring ceremony. However, according to Caroline, due to COVID-19, this year’s event has been cancelled.
“It has been hard to lose many of my activities [this spring], such as the musical, jazz championships, and the Governor’s Scholar award ceremony,” Caroline said.
A Gifted Musician
On a positive note, Caroline, a gifted trumpet player, has lent her considerable talents to a number of community events in her young life. Just a few of these events include last year’s Memorial Day program in May, the dedication of the new Buchanan County Veterans Memorial in July, and the 9/11 tribute in September.
Among Caroline’s many activities are:
- Band (trumpet)
- Choir
- Church praise band
- Church youth group
- Four-year selectee for 3A Iowa All-State Jazz Band
- Four-year selectee for All-State Music Festival
- Jazz band
- Musical pit orchestra
- National Honor Society
- Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra
- Silver Cord
- Sunday school teacher
Beyond high school, Caroline plans to continue her education at South Dakota State University and double major in music and mechanical engineering.
It’s All in the Family
Engineering, music, and education run in the Reyner family. Caroline’s father, Mark, is a mechanical engineer at Tomy International. Her older sister, Holly, is a junior majoring in music education at Monmouth College. Caroline’s mother, Naomi, is an educator – she teaches Spanish at East Marshall High School.
When asked how she is spending her time since school was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Caroline said, “My Hawkeye [Community College] Calculus II class is still going on, so I have been working hard in that. In addition, I have been practicing my trumpet, spending time with my family, and reorganizing my room.”
But all is not lost, as Caroline reminds us.
“God is in control. He will get us through this,” she concluded.