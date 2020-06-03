INDEPENDENCE – Why was there a man kayaking in the Wapsipinicon River above the Mill dam a couple weeks ago?
Turns out the kayaker, an employee of West Union Trenching, was part of the team to tunnel under the river for Independence Light & Power, Telecommunication projects. He was in a kayak tethered to a safety line while monitoring the progress of a tunnel being bored 20 feet under the river bottom. He was able to sense and report the location of the bore tip to the “Ditch Witch” operator.
According to West Union Trenching, the “directional boring” process involves three main stages:
1. Piloting – the drilling of a pilot hole
2. Reaming – enlargement of the pilot hole in stages
3. Pullback – installation of the carrier pipe
“The river crossing work is being done to add system capacity and circuit diversity to Independence Light & Power’s electric distribution system,” said General Manager Kevin Sidles. “Currently, the utility operates the electric grid with three river crossings between two substations, the west substation, located on Iowa Avenue SW just south of the high school, and the east substation, located at the power plant on the northeast side of town. With the completion of the new fourth river crossing, the utility will be nearly doubling its ability to reroute power during system maintenance and storm restoration work. The power capacity delivery from the west substation will improve from 18 megawatts to 24 megawatts, which will provide greater total system capacity and reliability during peak power consumption times.”
Cable and telephone users will also benefit from the new tunnel.
“The new river crossing will also allow the telecommunication utility more reliable and improved access to the southwest and northwest sides of town for the Fiber to the Home project currently in its third year of construction,” said Sidles. “The Fiber to the Home project is a multiyear, multimillion-dollar project aimed to deliver greater reliability and improved service performance to telecommunications customers.”