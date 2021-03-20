WINTHROP – Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber has announced a portion of D22 will close on Monday, March 22, to replace a “cross road box” culvert located just west of Weiland and Sons Lumber Company. The culvert accommodates the passage of water in an unnamed stream. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 20.
This project precedes the D22 paving project from Winthrop to Highway 187. Keierleber anticipates paving will begin in mid-April and continue until completion in mid-May, depending on the weather. Project engineers will be working with emergency responders and school and community authorities on other local detours as the project moves along.