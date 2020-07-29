INDEPENDENCE – The law office of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Andy Hauber to our team to assist in the real estate, tax return, and bookkeeping divisions.
Hauber grew up in Elkader, a small town in Northeast Iowa, where he graduated from Central High School in 2006. Hauber went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business management and a minor in accounting in 2010.
Hauber worked at Farmers State Bank for the last eight and a half years. In his role as a business development officer, Hauber spent time doing all aspects of lending but specialized in ag and commercial lending.
“I have a real appreciation for farmers and business owners. They are some of the hardest workers I know, and being able to assist them in their aspirations was extremely rewarding. I look forward to continuing that partnership from a different aspect of their financial picture. I believe my experience in lending has given me a strong understanding of financials with an added bonus of knowledge to assist them in acquiring financing for their growing needs,” Hauber said.
In his spare time, Hauber enjoys hunting, golfing, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He and his wife Amy have three children – a 6-year-old son, Cayden; a 4-year-old son, Brycen; and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Evelyn.
“We are a very busy family at home with three healthy, rambunctious kids, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Amy and I enjoy watching them continue to grow and develop their unique personalities,” said Hauber.
Brian C. Eddy, a shareholder and president of Roberts & Eddy, P.C., stated, “We are excited to have Andy join our firm. Andy’s experience with agricultural and commercial lending will benefit our clients when he helps us in our real estate, taxation, and bookkeeping departments. We have been very blessed with a continued increase in our clientele, and providing high-quality, prompt, and efficient services requires a diverse and talented support team.”