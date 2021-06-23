Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Kenadie Betz

Kenadie Betz, new receptionist/legal assistant at Roberts & Eddy, P.C.

INDEPENDENCE – The law office of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Kenadie Betz to its team as a receptionist and legal assistant.

Betz is from Maynard, and graduated from West Central High School. She has previous work experience as an assistant general manager and as a front desk receptionist, giving her a strong background for this position.

In her spare time, Betz enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading, painting, and being outdoors.

Brian C. Eddy, a shareholder and president of Roberts & Eddy, P.C., stated, “We are excited to have Kenadie join our growing team. Her experience as a front desk receptionist will be a great value to our firm and our clients.”

