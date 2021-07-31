CEDAR FALLS – A local blogger with ties to the romance novel industry announces that the Romance Rendezvous Book Blast, a multi-genre author signing, will be held on Saturday, August 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, in Cedar Falls. The event and parking are free.
In 2015, Polly Barreto of Oelwein established the Romance Rendezvous Book blog (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054103335647), which she still runs today. Currently, she has 2,600 followers.
This is her sixth year hosting the event. (Last year’s was cancelled due to COVID).
Barreto also serves as the secretary for the John Paul II Church cluster.
According to Barreto, “Romance Rendezvous Book Blast offers book lovers an opportunity to come together to meet and greet (and perhaps fall in love with) authors from a variety of romance genres. From paranormal to contemporary, as well as romantic suspense to historical, there’s sure to be something for every avid reader. Attending authors will have signed books available for sale, and will be available for photo opportunities, too.”
In addition, the first 50 readers will receive a Romance Rendezvous Book Blast swag bag with items from non-attending authors. There are lots of prizes to be won, but you must be present to win any raffle items.
On Friday, August 20, there will be “a mingle” in the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn beginning at 8 p.m. Attendees are welcome to come and chat with the authors as well as other readers.
“There is also the option of dinner [usually at the hotel] on Saturday night after the event,” Barreto said.
Attendees pay for their own meal.
Almost 30 authors are expected to be on hand. Barreto says that the vast majority of the authors are from Iowa – mainly the Cedar Rapids and Des Moines areas.
Barreto said that she does have a small following of people who attend the event annually.
“I’m trying to gain more, and to reach more people,” she said.