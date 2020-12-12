INDEPENDENCE – Independence Rotarians have been busy this holiday season. They festively decorated an open building at the corner of 1st Street E and 2nd Avenue NE (most recently the PolkaDot Pear) with a Christmas tree and a lighted Rotary Club logo, went shopping for Adopt-a-Family, and dropped off a check to the Independence Area Food Pantry.
According to Jan Rowland, pantry director, the best way to help the pantry is with donations of money and non-food items. Through their connections with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Feeding America, they have the ability to purchase food at a fraction of the retail cost.
Their donation wishlist includes several personal hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, diapers, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies. No matter the item, food or non-food donations can only be accepted on Tuesdays and Fridays because of limited space, and everything received must be quarantined for 48 hours.
Online monetary donations made be made through their PayPal account at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity /1695127. Checks may be sent to the pantry at 201 Second Avenue NE.
For more information, contact the food pantry at 319-334-2451 or follow the Independence Area Food Pantry page on Facebook.