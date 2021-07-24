ROWLEY – The Rowley Community Club is looking for volunteers to set up, bake pies, serve food and beverages, etc., as RAGBRAI rolls through Rowley on Thursday, July 29.
It will be a whirlwind as shifts start as early as 6:30 a.m. and cleanup starting around 2 p.m.
Volunteer jobs available include:
- Food tent
- Sandwich makers
- Supply runners
- Pie/dessert tent
- Beverage tent
- Garbage/porta-potty duty
Not available Thursday? No problem. Help is also needed the night before, Wednesday, July 28, starting at 6 p.m. with setup and other preparations.
Visit the Rowley Community Club Facebook page for more information, or visit https://bit.ly/3i5VJt5 to fill out the volunteer schedule.
RAGBRAI riders will be entering Buchanan County on Dubuque Road (South Street/290th Street/D22) into Jesup. The official route turns south down Benson Shady Grove Avenue, turns east on D47, jogs south at Dugan Avenue, and continues on D47 (290th Street) to Rowley. In Rowley riders will be directed downtown via Grande Avenue, Parkway Boulevard, and then Ely Street.
They will exit downtown Rowley taking Rainbow Avenue and heading east again on D47.
The route turns south at Quasqueton Avenue and continues across the Buchanan/Linn county line to Walker. After traveling to Center Point, Alice, Central City, and near Stone City, the 84-mile-day ends in Anamosa. Some may elect to take the “Karras Loop” through Stone City and back north through Waubeek to make it a “century” (or 100-mile day).
While traveling through central and southern Buchanan County next Thursday, keep a cool head and a watchful eye for wandering bicycles, support vehicles, and tourists. According to Buchanan County Sheriff Scott Buzynski, there will be no extra road closures, just delays, should vehicles decide to drive the RAGBRAI route.
“I am anticipating that the majority of the bicycles will be through our county around the noon hour,” he said.
If visiting Rowley on Thursday to watch or work, consider entering from the east (Quasqueton) as eastbound D47 (290th Street) will be filled with bicycles.